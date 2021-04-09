Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (149/21)

With effect from April 14, 2021, the unit rights in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 23, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CLS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015812227 Order book ID: 222103 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 14, 2021, the paid subscription units in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015812235 Order book ID: 222102 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB