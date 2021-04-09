Anzeige
WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 Ticker-Symbol: LS6 
Frankfurt
09.04.21
08:10 Uhr
0,369 Euro
-0,012
-3,15 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.04.2021 | 11:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (149/21)

With effect from April 14, 2021, the unit rights in Clinical Laserthermia
Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including April 23, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CLS UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015812227              
Order book ID:  222103                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 14, 2021, the paid subscription units in Clinical
Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CLS BTU B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015812235              
Order book ID:  222102                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
