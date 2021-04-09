DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.9864 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58994317 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 98201 EQS News ID: 1183032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

