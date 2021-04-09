Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Super Gelegenheit! 4.000%-Kandidat mit letzter Gelegenheit vor dem Big Bang!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J3B2 ISIN: US11161T2078 Ticker-Symbol: 9IRA 
Tradegate
08.04.21
12:05 Uhr
5,050 Euro
+0,050
+1,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADWIND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADWIND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,15014:40
5,0505,10014:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BROADWIND
BROADWIND INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROADWIND INC5,050+1,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.