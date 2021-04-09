DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/04/2021) of GBP61.59m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/04/2021) of GBP45.09m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 216.27p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 216.27p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 08/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 98207 EQS News ID: 1183059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

