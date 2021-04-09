Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 9
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 8 April 2021 was 891.75p (ex income) 889.69p (cum income) ex dividend .
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
09 April 2021
