Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2), a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina, is preparing to execute a second phase of process design tests for its Ivana uranium-vanadium deposit in Argentina. The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the company's wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Project in Argentina, a new uranium district controlled by Blue Sky and located in Rio Negro Province. The Amarillo Grande Project incorporates a series of new uranium-vanadium discoveries made over 12 years, along a 145 kilometer trend covered by approximately 261,000 hectares of mineral rights.

Independent Technical Advisor Chuck Edwards, P.Eng., will again oversee the testwork program and ongoing process design to support future advanced engineering studies. Mr. Edwards specializes in uranium processing for both alkaline and acid leach plants and was involved in the engineering design of all the current uranium facilities in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and has worked on uranium projects on five continents. His distinguished career includes technical consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency, former President of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, and the Process Engineering Advisor at the Saskatchewan Research Council.

The metallurgical testwork will be completed at the Saskatchewan Research Council, (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. SRC is one of Canada's leading providers of applied research, development & demonstration, and technology commercialization, including specific expertise in uranium.

The upcoming studies will be carried out on a new composite bulk sample consisting of mineralized material from the Ivana deposit. In the surficial-type deposits, mineralization coats loosely consolidated pebbles, and is amenable to leaching and simple upgrading.

Membrane filtration tests will be carried out with loaded leach solution (liquor) from the alkaline carbonate process, which will yield three products: 1) a concentrated loaded leach liquor, 2) a concentrated reagent liquor for reuse in leaching, and 3) a clean fluid for washing uranium and vanadium precipitates.

Uranium is precipitated as uranium peroxide, also known as yellowcake, which is calcined to uranium oxide. Vanadium is precipitated as ammonium metavanadate, also known as redcake, which is calcined to vanadium pentoxide. Both end products are drummed for shipping to customers.

The data from all of the process design tests will be used to refine the design criteria for the Ivana uranium-vanadium mill and assist with the calculation of the capital and operating cost estimates for the mill.

The company is currently conducting a minimum of 4,500 meter drill program at the high-priority Ivana Central and Ivana North targets, located 10 and 20 kilometers north, respectively, of the company's Ivana Deposit. The Project includes several other target areas over a regional trend, at or near surface. The area is flat-lying, semi-arid and accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and port access.

The company's strategy includes delineating resources at multiple areas and advancing the entire project to prefeasibility level.

Blue Sky Uranium is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BlueSkyUranium.com, contact Corporate Communications at 778-686-0135 or by email at info@BlueSkyUranium.com.

