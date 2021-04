STANFORD, APRIL 9 (WNM/Stanford University) - First comprehensive nationwide assessment estimates energy penalties from managing carbon dioxide storage reservoirs. The findings provide a framework for selecting reservoirs and making underground carbon storage more energy efficient. Perhaps the best hope for slowing climate change - capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions underground - has remained elusive due in part to uncertainty about its economic feasibility. In an effort to provide clarity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...