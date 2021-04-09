Huntsman Exploration Inc.: CORRECTION: Huntsman to Host Investor Webcast to Discuss Recent Results at Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project in Australia and Upcoming Exploration Activities

This release serves to correct the information in the previous release regarding the conference call.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (" Huntsman" or the "Company"), will host a webcast on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8:00am (PDT) to discuss the recent high-grade nickel and copper assay results as announced on March 23, 2021 as well as the plan for next phase of the drill program at the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide project, and upcoming work at Baxter Spring and Flint gold projects.

In attendance from Huntsman will be CEO Peter Dickie and a representative from Newexeco, based in Perth, Australia who have been overseeing the drill program at the Canegrass project.

An audio replay of the call will be available.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451246&tp_key=5a1a6f8362

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com.

