DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 08/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.1563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11209550 CODE: ICEU2 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 98234 EQS News ID: 1183155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)