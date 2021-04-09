The solar cell manufacturer claims to have achieved the record efficiency at its 2 GW Huzhou, in northern Zhejiang province. Meanwhile, PV production equipment supplier Jinchen is raising funds for the development of its plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) technology for heterojunction cell production lines.Chinese solar manufacturer Akcome Tech announced on Wednesday that it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.2% for the heterojunction cells it produces at its manufacturing facility in Huzhou, in northern Zhejiang province. The result was obtained with a 220 MW production ...

