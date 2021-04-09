Anzeige
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
09.04.21
17:00 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
09.04.2021
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS):

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ14BX56

Issuer Name

GAMESYS GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No

NAME

CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE

COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE

MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.233000

2.885000

6.118000

6699115

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.311000

2.783000

5.094000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)

NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BZ14BX56

3539825

3.233000

Sub Total 8.A

3539825

3.233000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED

% OF VOTING RIGHTS

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

3582

0.003000

Sub Total 8.B1

3582

0.003000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

% OF VOTING RIGHTS

Swaps

19/04/2021

N/A

Cash

980000

0.895000

Swaps

22/04/2021

N/A

Cash

480000

0.438000

Swaps

04/05/2021

N/A

Cash

368708

0.337000

Swaps

17/05/2021

N/A

Cash

690000

0.630000

Swaps

04/01/2022

N/A

Cash

187212

0.171000

Swaps

31/01/2022

N/A

Cash

34695

0.032000

Swaps

01/02/2022

N/A

Cash

3

0.000000

Swaps

31/03/2022

N/A

Cash

300000

0.274000

Swaps

29/07/2022

N/A

Cash

107234

0.098000

Swaps

16/11/2022

N/A

Cash

7856

0.007000

Sub Total 8.B2

3155708

2.882000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling Person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

3.233000

6.020000

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639675/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
