The Chinese module manufacturer saw its net profit rise only slightly last year, despite a larger increase in turnover and shipments. It expects to almost double its shipments to up to 30 GW of PV modules in the current fiscal year.In its latest financial results, Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar defined 2020 as a very difficult year due to the Covid-19 crisis and constant volatility in both upstream and downstream businesses. Despite the challenging market conditions, the panel maker was able to raise its annual shipments by 31.4% year-on-year to 18.77 GW and its turnover by 18.1% ...

