Carrefour's 2020 Universal registration document was filed on 8 April 2021 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") under number D. 21-0275.
The document will be available for inspection at Carrefour's registered office located 93, Avenue de Paris 91300 Massy (France) and is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), as well as on Carrefour's website (www.carrefour.com).
