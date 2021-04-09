Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman Celebrates the Life of Founder Marshall M. Gelfand

An Impactful Life Well Lived

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman ("GR&F"), a premier business manager to leaders in music, film, television, sports, and other creative arts, today announced that Marshall M. Gelfand passed away peacefully at age 93 on April 1, 2021.

Marshall was a pioneer in the business management industry as it is known today. He recognized the need for musicians, songwriters, and artists to have the support of a strong advisory team able to successfully guide the careers of individuals in the creative and performing arts. This approach was solidified in 1966 when Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary became clients. Marshall founded his own firm in 1967 to provide these advisory services to other similar artists, the predecessor to what today is GR&F. His vision was to create a firm with the resources and expertise to provide clients with the highest level of service in the entertainment industry.

Marshall's philosophy was that artists take risks with their careers and should therefore remain financially conservative as they accumulate wealth, and this philosophy is central to how GR&F manages its client relationships today. Marshall was a strong proponent of songwriters maintaining ownership of their publishing catalogs as they built their careers. He was also instrumental in helping his clients manage their touring activity, and in providing valuation services to those looking to sell or acquire intellectual property rights.

"Marshall Gelfand was my accountant and business manager from my first hit record to my most recent number one album," said Neil Diamond. "Over the span of nearly 50 years, he was not only a trusted advisor but a dear friend. I loved Marshall and feel like I lost a member of my family. He will be greatly missed."

Marshall was also a philanthropic leader, and in 2004 he established The Judy Fund in memory of his wife Judy, who died of Alzheimer's disease. The Judy Fund is the largest family fund in the history of the Alzheimer's Association, and has raised over $9 million in support of Alzheimer's research and care.

"My family and I, together with the entire GR&F team, mourn the loss of my father," added Todd Gelfand, GR&F's CEO. "His legacy at GR&F and The Judy Fund remain as grounded as the day he founded both. If a measure of a person's life can be determined by how much they were loved and the positive impact they made on the world around them, then there can be no doubt that my father lived a rich, happy and successful life."

