WKN: 884076 ISIN: US69912T1088 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies Releases Chairman's Annual Letter To Shareholders

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT) 2021 Annual Letter to Shareholders is now available on the company's website, www.pgntgroup.com. All Paragon shareholders are encouraged to read it. Shareholders can access the letter by clicking the following link:

https://pgntgroup.com/annual-shareholder-letter

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments.

* * *

This press release and prior releases are available at www.pgntgroup.com.

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639742/Paragon-Technologies-Releases-Chairmans-Annual-Letter-To-Shareholders

