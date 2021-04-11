Andritz: International technology group Andritz has signed a cooperation agreement on container-based recycling systems with Linetechnology GmbH, Austria. The modular processing plants with flexible configurations are sold under the name of Blueline and enable decentralized recycling and economical processing of small quantities of residual industrial waste fractions. Andritz will provide the required shredding technology and supply equipment from the ADuro product series for universal and fine shredding.Andritz: weekly performance: 4.15% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (09/04/2021)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...