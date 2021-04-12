Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2021) - MAACKK Capital Corp. ("MAACKK" or the "Company") is providing an update on its outstanding common shares. Due to an error by the Company's common share escrow agent, the 437,609 escrowed common shares that were reported as being returned to treasury for cancellation on March 28, 2021 should not have been cancelled. The cancellation has been reversed and those shares have been re-issued subject to the original TSX-V Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement ("Escrow Agreement"). The conditions for the release of the common shares in the Escrow Agreement remain unchanged. The Company currently has 12,090,580 common shares issued and outstanding.

About MAACKK Capital Corp.

MAACKK is an investment company with a focus on the acquisition of income producing businesses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

MAACKK Capital Corp.

Email: peter.cheung@spotlightinvestments.com

