Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Kurseskalation am Montag? Diese Gamechanger-News macht es möglich!
12.04.2021 | 07:31
Press Release: Phase III prevention trial showed subcutaneous administration of investigational antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab reduced risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infections by 81%

Press Release: Phase III prevention trial showed subcutaneous administration of investigational antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab reduced risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infections by 81% 

-- Among individuals who still experienced symptomatic infections, those who 
   received casirivimab and imdevimab were able to clear the virus faster 
   and had much shorter symptom duration 
 
  -- In a cohort of recently-infected asymptomatic patients, casirivimab and 
   imdevimab reduced the overall risk of progressing to symptomatic COVID-19 
   by 31% 
 
  -- Detailed results will be shared with regulatory authorities including the 
   EMA and the FDA 
 
  Basel, 12 April 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today 
confirmed positive results from the phase III REGN-COV 2069 trial 
assessing the ability of the investigational antibody cocktail 
casirivimab and imdevimab to reduce the risk and burden of COVID-19 
infection among household contacts of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. 
The trial, which was jointly run with the National Institute of Allergy 
and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of 
Health (NIH), met its primary and key secondary endpoints. It showed 
that the subcutaneous administration of casirivimab and imdevimab 
reduced the risk of symptomatic infections by 81% in those who were not 
infected when they entered the trial. In addition, individuals treated 
with casirivimab and imdevimab who still experienced a symptomatic 
infection resolved their symptoms on average within one week, compared 
to three weeks with placebo. No new or serious safety signals were 
observed. 
 
 
 
  "Today's data confirm the potential dual value of casirivimab and 
imdevimab to reduce household COVID-19 infections and to decrease the 
disease burden in those who do become infected, when given as a 
subcutaneous option," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief 
Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. "Although 
vaccinations are increasing globally, there remains a critical unmet 
need worldwide to prevent infections and provide immediate protection 
from COVID-19 between close contacts. This is why we are excited to 
bring this data to health authorities with the goal of making the 
combination available to more people as soon as possible." 
 
 
 
  The phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessed the 
effect of casirivimab and imdevimab on individuals without SARS-CoV-2 
antibodies or any COVID-19 symptoms, who lived in the same household as 
an individual who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 within the prior four 
days. It included 1,505 people who were not infected with SARS-CoV-2 at 
baseline and received either one dose of casirivimab with imdevimab 
(1,200 mg) or placebo, administered as subcutaneous injections. 
 
 
 
  In addition, the multi-part study evaluated the antibody cocktail in a 
cohort of 204 recently infected asymptomatic patients randomised to 
receive either one dose of casirivimab and imdevimab (1,200 mg 
subcutaneous administration) or placebo. In this cohort, casirivimab and 
imdevimab reduced the overall risk of progressing to symptomatic 
COVID-19 by 31%. 
 
 
 
  Detailed results from the trial will be shared with regulatory 
authorities as soon as possible. Regeneron will share new data with the 
United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Roche and 
Regeneron will continue to work with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 
and other health authorities across the globe. 
 
 
 
  The antibody cocktail continues to be evaluated in clinical trials in 
multiple settings for COVID-19: in non-hospitalised and certain 
hospitalised patients, including the open-label RECOVERY trial of 
hospitalised patients in the UK. As of April 2021, more than 25,000 
people have participated in clinical trials involving casirivimab and 
imdevimab. 
 
 
 
  In these exceptional times, Roche stands together with society, 
governments, healthcare providers and all those working to overcome the 
pandemic. 
 
 
 
  Table 1: Key results from phase III prevention cohort in uninfected 
individuals(*) 
 
 
 
 
                       Casirivimab and 
                        imdevimab 
                     (1,200 mg subcutaneous 
                         dose)      Placebo 
--------------------------------------- ----------------------- --------- 
                         n=753       n=752 
--------------------------------------- ----------------------- --------- 
Proportion of subjects with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections through 
 day 29 (primary endpoint) 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                            81% 
Risk reduction                    (p<0.0001) 
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- 
# of patients with events               11 (1.5%) 59 (7.8%) 
--------------------------------------- ----------------------- --------- 
Symptoms and viral load 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Total weeks with symptoms 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                            93% 
Reduction                      (p<0.0001) 
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- 
Total # of weeks (cumulative for 
 all individuals in each arm)                 13    188 
--------------------------------------- ----------------------- --------- 
# of weeks with symptoms (mean) in 
 symptomatic individuals                   1.2    3.2 
--------------------------------------- ----------------------- --------- 
Total weeks with high viral load (>10(4) copies/mL) 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                            90% 
Reduction                      (p<0.0001) 
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- 
Total # of weeks (cumulative for 
 all individuals in each arm)                 14    136 
--------------------------------------- ----------------------- --------- 
# of weeks with high viral load (mean) 
 in qPCR positive subjects                  0.4    1.3 
--------------------------------------- ----------------------- --------- 
 
 
  *Individuals without any COVID-19 symptoms who lived in the same 
household as an individual who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 within the 
prior four days. Based on the seronegative modified Full Analysis Set 
population, which includes all randomized subjects without evidence of 
current or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (i.e., a negative RT-qPCR test and 
a negative antibody test) at randomization. 
 
  Adverse events (AEs) occurred in 20% (n=265 out of 1,311) of REGEN-COV 
participants and 29% (n=379 out of 1,306) of placebo participants, and 
serious AEs occurred in 1% (n=10) of REGEN-COV participants and 1% 
(n=15) of placebo participants. There were 0 REGEN-COV participants and 
4 placebo participants who were either hospitalized or visited the 
emergency room because of COVID-19 during the 29-day efficacy assessment 
period. Injection site reactions, all of which were grades 1-2, occurred 
in 4% (n=55) of REGEN-COV participants and 2% (n=19) of placebo 
participants. No individuals from either group withdrew from the trial 
due to AEs, and none of the deaths in the trial (2 REGEN-COV, 2 placebo) 
were attributed to COVID-19 or study drug. 
 
  Table 2: Key results from phase III treatment cohort in asymptomatic 
infected individuals 
 
 
 
 
                        Casirivimab and 
                         imdevimab 
                        (single 1,200 mg 
                          dose)     Placebo 
------------------------------------------- ------------------- -------- 
                          n=100     n=104 
------------------------------------------- ------------------- -------- 
Proportion of subjects with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections through 
 day 29 (primary endpoint) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             31% 
Risk reduction                     (p=0.0380) 
------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- 
# of patients with events (cumulative 
 for all individuals in each arm)            29 (29%) 44 (42%) 
------------------------------------------- ------------------- -------- 
Symptoms, viral load and COVID-19 related events 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Total weeks with symptoms 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             45% 
Reduction                       (p=0.0273) 
------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- 
Total # of weeks (cumulative for 
 all individuals in each arm)                 90    170 
------------------------------------------- ------------------- -------- 
Total weeks with high viral load (>10(4) copies/mL) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             40% 
Reduction                       (p=0.001) 
------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- 
Total # of weeks                       48    82 
------------------------------------------- ------------------- -------- 
 
 
 
  Based on the seronegative modified Full Analysis Set population, which 
includes all randomized asymptomatic patients who were SARS-CoV-2 
positive but had no evidence of prior infection (i.e., a positive

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

