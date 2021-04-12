Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Kurseskalation am Montag? Diese Gamechanger-News macht es möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863195 ISIN: FR0000121667 Ticker-Symbol: ESL 
Tradegate
12.04.21
09:06 Uhr
136,82 Euro
-0,80
-0,58 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,90136,9409:23
136,92136,9409:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2021 | 07:41
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision announces carve-out of Rotter Y Krauss as part of Chilean market regulator approval for transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL

GrandVision announces carve-out of Rotter Y Krauss as part of Chilean market regulator approval for transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 12 April 2021. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that on Friday 9 April 2021, the Chilean market regulator FNE (Fiscalía Nacional Económica) has cleared the transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL for the sale of HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision (the "Transaction") following the commitment to divest GrandVision's Chilean operations operating under the banner Rotter Y Kraus. GrandVision's Chilean operations will be sold to HAL in accordance with the terms of the block trade agreement entered into by HAL and EssilorLuxottica on 30 July 2019 in respect of the Transaction.

The carve-out is subject to and will close simultaneously with the closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction has been unconditionally cleared in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Russia and the United States and conditionally cleared in the EU and Chile. It is still under review in Turkey.

GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval to close the Transaction before 31 July 2021. After the Transaction has been closed, EssilorLuxottica will launch a mandatory cash public offer for all outstanding shares in the Company, in accordance with the applicable Dutch public offer rules.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e58903d-3189-443d-be1c-921d63753402)

ESSILORLUXOTTICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.