India had installed 6.8 GW of cumulative rooftop PV capacity by the end of 2020, with consumer-owned systems accounting for about 72% of the total, according to Bridge to India.From pv magazine India India's cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity stood at 6.79 GW as of Dec. 31, 2020, with 1.35 GW added in the last calendar year, according to the latest figures from Bridge To India. The commercial and industrial (C&I) sector has been the biggest adopter of rooftop solar, accounting for 71% (4.84 GW) of the cumulative installed national total. Residential rooftops account for 1.1 GW, with ...

