Kinnevik: Conference Call to Present First Quarter Results 2021

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday 22 April 2021 at around 08.00 CET. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CET to present the results.

The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik's website, www.kinnevik.com .

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/etz7bdh8

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:

UK: +44 3333000804

US: +1 6319131422

SE: +46 856642651

Confirmation code: 33385260#

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people's lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment