Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that Mr. Damon Barber has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Barber, was appointed Director of the Company on 7 September 2015, in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement between Liberty Metals and Mining Holding, LLC. ("Liberty Metals & Mining") and the Company. Liberty Metals & Mining will continue to have the right to appoint a Non-Executive Director to the Company while its shareholding in Atalaya is above 10% of the total issued shares carrying voting rights.

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc., commented:

"Mr. Barber has been a key and supportive board member of Atalaya since Liberty Metals & Mining invested in Atalaya. We would like to thank him for his commitment and support."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"I would like to thank Mr. Barber for his contribution to Atalaya. His unconditional and continued support as a Director and as a representative of Liberty Metals & Mining has been key for the development of the Company."

Contacts:

SEC Newgate Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com.

