12.04.2021 | 08:08
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that Mr. Damon Barber has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Barber, was appointed Director of the Company on 7 September 2015, in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement between Liberty Metals and Mining Holding, LLC. ("Liberty Metals & Mining") and the Company. Liberty Metals & Mining will continue to have the right to appoint a Non-Executive Director to the Company while its shareholding in Atalaya is above 10% of the total issued shares carrying voting rights.

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc., commented:

"Mr. Barber has been a key and supportive board member of Atalaya since Liberty Metals & Mining invested in Atalaya. We would like to thank him for his commitment and support."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"I would like to thank Mr. Barber for his contribution to Atalaya. His unconditional and continued support as a Director and as a representative of Liberty Metals & Mining has been key for the development of the Company."

Contacts:

SEC Newgate

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639860/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
