

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PolyPeptide Group AG said it plans to launch an initial public offering and to list its shares on the Swiss Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2021. The company expects its offering to consist of up to 40% of post-IPO share capital, comprising the placement of existing shares as well as a primary offering.



PolyPeptide Group plans to use net proceeds to accelerate ongoing capital expenditures, to advance the expansion into adjacent business areas and, over the longer term, to potentially pursue other organic and non-organic growth opportunities.



