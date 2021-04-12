Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
Kurseskalation am Montag? Diese Gamechanger-News macht es möglich!
WKN: A2ACHP ISIN: VGG225641015 
Stuttgart
12.04.21
09:13 Uhr
0,149 Euro
-0,050
-25,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.04.2021 | 08:31
12.04.2021 | 08:31
121 Leser
Coinsilium Group Limited: Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp and NFT Launch Update

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp and NFT Launch Update 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp and NFT Launch Update 
12-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp and NFT Launch Update 
 
London, UK, 12 April 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, is pleased to provide an update and further details with regard to the launch of the Gibraltar Cryptocurrency 
Postage Stamp (the 'Crypto Postage Stamp'). 
 
Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp 
 
To celebrate the impact Blockchain is set to have on the world, Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar 
Philatelic Bureau Limited ("GPBL") are issuing a limited edition 2021 commemorative 'Cryptocurrency' postage stamp 
dedicated to this revolutionary new technology. The Crypto Postage Stamp will be tied to the release of a blockchain 
based Digital Collectible, or non-fungible token ("NFT") counterpart, exclusively produced by Coinsilium in 
collaboration with Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company ("RedFOX") under the terms of a Technical Development 
and Support agreement announced by the Company on 10 December 2020. 
 
The Crypto Postage Stamp series will be limited to 50,000 in total, of which 10,000 have already been pre-reserved by 
GPBL, for its own clients and dealers worldwide. The Crypto Postage Stamp will come in a commemorative presentation 
pack, which has been produced by Coinsilium in collaboration with GPBL. The presentation pack will include featured 
articles on various topics, covering the birth and rise of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, the evolution of blockchain 
technology, Gibraltar's Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT") hub and the story of how 'Bitcoin Pizza Day' 
came to be celebrated on 22 May each year by the estimated 100 million members of the global Bitcoin community. 
 
The Crypto Postage Stamp, together with the presentation pack, will retail for GBP6.95 with GBP2.50 post and package 
per order. The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau will also accept payments in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether. 
 
Sales of the Crypto Postage Stamp will officially open on 17 May 2021 in time to coincide with the annual celebration 
of Bitcoin Pizza Day. Pre-orders will be accepted from 19 April 2021. Further details will be available via the WOPA+ 
website via the link below, which will be live as from 19th April 2021: 
 
https://www.wopa-plus.com/crypto 
 
Gibraltar NFT Digital Collectible Counterpart 
 
Purchasers of the Gibraltar Crypto Stamp will also receive a first entitlement to an NFT collectible counterpart, with 
an exclusivity period of approximately 8 weeks, prior to general release of the NFT, slated for around mid-July 2021. 
 
A total of 100,000 Gibraltar NFTs will be pre-minted and will be delivered online in a digital sealed pack, each pack 
containing two NFTs representing one pack for each Crypto Postage Stamp purchased. 
 
The NFTs will be minted with five levels of scarcity: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra Rare and Mythic Rare. The artwork 
will include 22 individual, exclusively commissioned, iconic images of Gibraltar, which will follow the design theme of 
the Crypto Postage Stamp. There will also be a further two 'Mythic Rare' NFTs, each with specific design 
characteristics. A preview of selected design samples will be announced shortly with details of forthcoming promotional 
and marketing events to follow. 
 
Full details including pricing and instructions on how to pre-reserve and purchase the NFT collectible will be provided 
to purchasers of the Gibraltar Crypto Postage stamp when sales officially open on 17 May 2021. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                    www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker) 
 
Buchanan Communications 
                    +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger 
                    E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture Builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  98244 
EQS News ID:  1183244 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
