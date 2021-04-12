

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) confirmed the Group is in talks on terms of a possible disposal of its retail parks portfolio to Brookfield. The Group made the announcement as a response to recent press speculation. The company noted that there can be no certainty that a deal will take place or the terms on which any transaction may occur.



Hammerson plc said it continues to make asset disposals in liquid markets to further strengthen the balance sheet, with gross proceeds of 73 million pounds achieved to date in 2021.



