On the way to becoming Europe's leading hydrogen location: Hamburg to present itself at Hannover Messe

HAMBURG, Germany, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a one-year break, Hannover Messe is now back: the world's number one industrial fair is taking place digitally from Monday 12 April to Friday 16 April. In keeping with the tagline "Future. Made in Hamburg," Hamburg will be presenting itself in front of an international audience as a leading hydrogen location. In addition, Hamburg will be providing a foretaste of the 2021 ITS World Congress - the international platform for intelligent mobility, which is scheduled to take place in Hamburg this October.

During the Hannover Messe, Hamburg will be presenting itself as an innovative region and major hydrogen location in the heart of Europe, with innovative solutions and projects along the entire value chain to be showcased as part of the event. And indeed, a recent OECD study has confirmed that Northern-Germany is especially suited to developing a green hydrogen economy: the region boasts not only unique locational advantages for generating renewable energies, but also provides great potential for the sale of hydrogen - especially to local industrial companies. Hamburg thus plays an important role in ensuring that Germany will meet its climate protection goals and succeed in mastering the energy transition.

Hamburg's Minister for Economic Affairs, Michael Westhagemann, commented: "Decarbonising industry, developing a green hydrogen economy and promoting smart mobility are among Hamburg's top priorities. We look forward to demonstrating this in front of an international audience and engaging with partners from industry as well as representatives of other cities and metropolitan regions."

As part of Hannover Messe's digital conference sessions, six live-streamed talks will provide insights into the city's comprehensive expertise in the production of green hydrogen and its application across various sectors of the economy - from aviation, port-logistics and shipping to industrial use and the relevant hydrogen infrastructure. Hamburg based global players such as Airbus, Shell, Vattenfall and ArcelorMittal alongside innovative business leaders will be explaining what makes Hamburg Europe's green hydrogen hub. Visit www.hannovermesse.de/exhibitor/his-hamburg-invest-service/S560991 to tune into these livestreams and to catch up on the latest information throughout the week.

