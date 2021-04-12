STANLEY Security Releases New Guide to Help Organizations Protect the Workplace

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY Security announced today that it has released a new guide, '3 steps to protecting your people in the new workplace environment', designed to aid business leaders, security, health & safety, and HR managers through the process of safeguarding their workplace and employees by implementing future-thinking technologies.

According to a commissioned January 2021 Forrester study conducted on behalf of STANLEY Security to understand the workplace health and safety challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, improving employee health and safety was a top priority in 2021.

To help organizations address these challenges, STANLEY Security developed a three-step guide to help organizations identify health and safety risks within their workplaces and implement the right solutions to mitigate risks.

"At STANLEY Security we have always prioritized the security, health, and safety of people around the world - and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made that even more important," said Matt Kushner, President of STANLEY Security. "We created this guide to be able to provide leaders with three simple steps to ensure they are protecting employees as we enter the new phase of work, and to demonstrate not only the ease but the importance of getting it right."

The guide highlights the use of touchless doors, touchless access and health screenings as essential technologies to support a post-COVID-19 workplace environment. In addition, the guide provides an overview on the use of contact tracing, environmental monitoring and advanced visitor management to help create a full ecosystem to protect employees.

This free guide is being launched within the STANLEY Security UNA ecosystem . The aim of the ecosystem is to bundle multiple security, health, and safety solutions into one offering that helps organizations protect all that's important to them.

For more information and to access the three-step guide, please click here:

