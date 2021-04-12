

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation rises in March, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.6 percent increase in February.



The consumer price index for March is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations remained larger than normal, the agency said.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 15.0 percent in March, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.



Clothing and footwear cost increased 2.0 percent, due to higher prices on cloths and shoes.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, remained unchanged at 0.8 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March.



