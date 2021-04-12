DJ Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.3203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3732600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 98282 EQS News ID: 1183298 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

