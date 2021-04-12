DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4623 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6855778 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 98298 EQS News ID: 1183314 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 12, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)