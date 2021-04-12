DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 09/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.1451 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2354801 CODE: PR1Z =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 98364 EQS News ID: 1183380 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

