DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 197.9675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 410693 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 98279 EQS News ID: 1183295 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)