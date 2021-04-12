DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 144.1119 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 322476 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 98273 EQS News ID: 1183289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

