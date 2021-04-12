

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS issued a public health alert for around 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products over concerns of Salmonella Hadar illness. The affected products were produced by Pennsylvania -based Plainville Brands, LLC.



A recall was not issued as the products are believed to be no longer available for consumers to purchase.



The FSIS and its public health partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, are investigating a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states between December 28, 2020 and March 4, 2021. The traceback investigation for one case patient identified the patient consumed ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands.



According to the agency, an intact, unopened package of Plainville Brands' ground turkey collected from this case-patient's home tested positive for Salmonella Hadar and was closely related genetically to the sample from the patient.



The FSIS noted that evidence collected to date does not link all illnesses to this establishment.



The products subject to the public health alert include 1-lb. packages of Nature's Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey; 1-lb. and 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey; and 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat.



The raw ground turkey products were produced on December 18, 2020 through December 29, 2020, and carry establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products were shipped to retail stores across the United States.



FSIS said it continues to work with CDC and state and local public health partners on the investigation, based on which additional product from other establishments may be involved.



The FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In recent incidents, the FSIS in early April warned against about 39 pounds of raw ground chorizo sausage products due to concerns that they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of crystalline material.



