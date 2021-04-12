

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate increased in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 14.1 percent in February from 13.4 percent in January.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 13.4 percent in February from 12.7 percent in the same month last year. In January, unemployment rate was 12.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 4.236 million in February from 4.022 million in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 26.9 percent in February.



