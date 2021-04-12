DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.2643 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16240806 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 98399 EQS News ID: 1183446 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

