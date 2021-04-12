DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 140.8041 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5086501 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 98390 EQS News ID: 1183437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

