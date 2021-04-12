DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 293.2529 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13410 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 98385 EQS News ID: 1183432 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 12, 2021 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)