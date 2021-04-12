Leading digital marketing group unites specialist teams, knocking down the silos of marketing to build world-class solutions

Leading digital marketing group, Incubeta today announces its new brand identity which unites its specialist teams under one Incubeta brand. The launch of the new positioning is aligned with Incubeta's emphasis on helping businesses to upgrade their growth through creativity, collaboration and expertise. This rebrand reinforces its commitment to being true performance partners, helping businesses find the right opportunities to accelerate growth.

This vibrant new look for Incubeta represents the personality of the fun, diverse, bright and exciting team that make up the company. A team of more than 440 creators, thinkers, makers, and doers obsessed with finding creative ways to take businesses further, faster. Incubeta's 'Upgrade your Growth' narrative emphasises how the business will grow alongside its clients focusing on expanding its services and products across the entire customer journey, giving clients back control over their data, customers and actions. The Incubeta group has grown 20 fold over the past 7 years, offering fantastic growth opportunities for its people and helping its rising number of clients grow in a complex digital environment.

The unification of its specialisms will ensure Incubeta remains at the forefront of innovation to help businesses unlock the power of digital and amplify growth. It will also position the company as the new generation of digital growth partner transparent, accountable and agile. Incubeta applies the technical, strategic and creative expertise to help businesses connect with customers, improve performance and extend reach all in the service of growth.

Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta comments: "We are thrilled to unveil this new positioning representing the next chapter in our own growth story. Knocking down the silos of marketing and bringing our specialist teams together to build world-class solutions, helps our clients and partners deliver meaningful growth. While the Incubeta family will have a different look, what won't change is the quality of our services and commitment to delivering outstanding work."

Incubeta was founded in 2011 when the company Interface made the reverse acquisition of IncuBeta Holdings. It now operates across 17 countries with offices in most major cities across the world. In 2013 the highly successful Net Media Planet (NMPi) was acquired and in 2016 the subsequent acquisition of DQ&A extended the company's geographical and product growth. This was followed by the acquisition of creative specialists Joystick in 2018 and most recently ecommerce experts Groundswell in March 2021. Today, some of the most innovative brands work with Incubeta, including Google, Amazon, Disney, HBO, Charlotte Tilbury, L'Oréal and Zalando.

