Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
PR Newswire
12.04.2021 | 11:10
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 12

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 9 April 2021 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 89.55p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 90.29p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 113.55p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 113.87p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733

12 April 2021

