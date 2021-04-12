DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.6494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 832000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 98451 EQS News ID: 1183502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 12, 2021 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)