DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.0841 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1717654 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 98443 EQS News ID: 1183494 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

