Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.5088 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1947604 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 98441 EQS News ID: 1183492 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

