DJ Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.4302 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 554678 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 98432 EQS News ID: 1183483 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)