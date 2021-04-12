DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.0873 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21596206 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 98431 EQS News ID: 1183482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

