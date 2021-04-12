DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U37G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.6408 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 236071 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 98415 EQS News ID: 1183466 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

