New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Elon Musk's recent breaking announcement that Bitcoin can be used to buy Tesla shows that the new era of digital currency has arrived! Digital currency is changing how the world does transactions at a fast pace, from everyday usage to buying cars and houses. Crypto currency has become as sought after as fiat money. It is now a medium of exchange and has real significant value. It has real-life commercial applications and the general public is beginning to grasp this new reality. Greater acceptance of this digital world has worldwide recognition and usage, leading to its stability and value.

HollyGold is the world's first blockchain project that has its start as an existing successful business in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Recognizing the future trend of digital currency, the solid foundation in this viable business has interwoven the digital concept into the natural world.

HollyGold is proud to announce that in late March of 2021, it has partnered up and is listed as HGOLD with its fourth exchange: XT.com. One of the mission statements of HollyGold is to allow the magic of Hollywood to be more accessible to its HollyGold members (people who own HGOLD). This commitment to a strong sense of community is the reason why HollyGold chose XT as its partner in its expansion. XT exchange started providing its services in July 2018. It is the world's first socialized digital assets trading platform and has more than 2 million registered users and 200,000 active users monthly. With more than 7 million users in the ecosystem, XT also provides a wide range of services such as exchange trading, OTC trading, margin trading, and contract trading. XT also has operation centers in Japan, Singapore, Korea, Spain, and other countries. It provides a safe, secure, and professional trading experience to all the users.

Crypto currency has been a fast-growing industry. Most exchanges lack a strong sense of community. Oftentimes it's difficult to differentiate one exchange from another. In contrast to other exchanges, XT focuses on its end users and community, creating a platform that users can trade their digital assets while chatting with each other. HollyGold recognizes this unique connection and is proud to be working with and having XT introduce HGOLD to the rest of the world.

Hollywood's resources are a few of the many assets that create value for HGOLD. HollyGold has three world patents: encrypted card, cold wallet, and BVM/BTM, which allows easy solutions for everyone to access crypto currencies. These patents will have real-world applications, which will be applied at the Spring Wave music festival in Taiwan, Stan Lee Comic Con, and World-famous TCL Chinese Theatre. HGOLD will be used to purchase merchandise at these events through a POS system.

HollyGold is confident that, by combining our user-friendly technology with the XT community, we will create a new era in the crypto world. It is reshaping the entire entertainment industry. HollyGold is the new Gold Rush. Keep your eyes on the Gold!!!





About XT.COM

XT.COM is the world's first social infused exchange. Users can chat in communities while knowing the market trend to invest in. In XT communities, users explore valuable coins together.

XT.COM is building towards garnering loyalty and bring new potential for the development of the entire blockchain industry. To achieve better development, it is necessary to break the tradition with a fresh model.

XT Exchange not only empowers the blockchain industry but leads the industry with its innovation.

