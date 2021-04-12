Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2021 | 11:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S - Removal from trading

Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S will be removed from trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Andersen
& Martini Holding A/S is 23 April 2021. 

Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S is removed from trading following a
decision made at an extraordinary general meeting of the company. 



ISIN:            DK0010225127         
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Migatronic B         
-----------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 20): 372,973 shares (DKK 7,459,460)
-----------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           34485216           
-----------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             5020             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         MIGA B            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        3477             
-----------------------------------------------------------





_______________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851759
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
