Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S - Removal from trading

Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Andersen & Martini Holding A/S is 23 April 2021. Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S is removed from trading following a decision made at an extraordinary general meeting of the company. ISIN: DK0010225127 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Migatronic B ----------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 20): 372,973 shares (DKK 7,459,460) ----------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 34485216 ----------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MIGA B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3477 ----------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851759