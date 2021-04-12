Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size Worth $6.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleep apnea devices market size is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Obesity is a major factor in sleep apnea. The global prevalence of obesity is estimated to reach 18.0% in men and 21.0% in women by 2025. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market as more than half of the overweight or obese people suffer from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

Key suggestions from the report:

Therapeutic devices emerged as the leading type segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 76.9% in the market

North America dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 49.0%. The large patient pool and presence of established manufacturers are anticipated to further strengthen market growth in this region

The number of sleep tests being conducted in the U.S. is increasing rapidly, as a larger number of people are concerned about the health risks arising from sleep apnea

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Sleep Apnea Masks), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sleep-apnea-devices-market

Moreover, the rising geriatric population due to increasing life expectancy is expected to impel the prevalence of OSA. Sleep disorders increase with age, which is one of the key factors for high market share. However, low awareness and consequent low penetration of sleep apnea equipment in developing and underdeveloped economies present lucrative growth opportunities to market participants.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the medical equipment required to diagnose the disease. There was the temporary closure of physician practices, home medical equipment suppliers, and sleep clinics due to quarantine or government restrictions, to control the spread of COVID-19. This, in turn, has resulted in the decreased growth rate of diagnostic equipment during the COVID-19 related lockdowns.

However, sleep and respiratory care equipment witnessed a rapid increase in demand during the pandemic. The usage of PAP devices as an alternative to ventilators significantly increased the demand for PAP equipment. Moreover, a rise in adherence to PAP therapy for sleep apnea after the initial stages of the pandemic, as risk factors associated with COVID-19 are commonly present in the patients, positively impacted market growth.

The development of new technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of the disease is driving market growth. Moreover, new alternatives to CPAP equipment such as nasal and oral equipment are developed for patients with low CPAP tolerance. For instance, In February 2021, GoPAPFree, a homecare oral devices manufacturer for OSA, launched O2 Vent Optima to serve as an effective and more convenient CPAP alternative. This device increases sleep apnea therapy response by 40.0%. In February 2020, Fisher and Paykel launched F&P Evora with CapFit headgear, a compact nasal mask for treating sleep apnea. The company launched this product in the markets of New Zealand, Europe, Australia, and Canada.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sleep apnea devices market on the basis of product type and region:

Sleep Apnea Devices Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Diagnostic Devices



Actigraphs





Polysomnography (PSG) device





Respiratory Polygraphs





Cardiologists







ENT Specialists







Homecare Nurses







Sleep Physicians







Pulmonologists







Primary Care Physicians/General Physicians







Others





Pulse Oximeters



Therapeutic Devices



Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices





CPAP







APAP







Bi-PAP





Oral Devices





Nasal Devices





Chin Straps



Sleep Apnea Masks

Sleep Apnea Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Portugal



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Sleep Apnea Devices Market

ResMed

Phillips Respironics

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Curative Medical, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Somnetics International, Inc.

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Compumedics Limited

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

