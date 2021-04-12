Anzeige
Montag, 12.04.2021
WKN: LYX0FS ISIN: LU0496786574 Ticker-Symbol: LYPS 
12.04.21
35,460 Euro
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Apr-2021 / 11:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.311 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58994317 
CODE: LSPX LN 
ISIN: LU0496786657 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LSPX LN 
Sequence No.:  98455 
EQS News ID:  1183509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.